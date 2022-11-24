Motorcyclist dies in crash after hitting driveway

LIVONIA - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Wednesday night that left a 53-year-old motorcyclist dead.

Investigators with state police found that Edward McMillian III was driving a motorcycle on LA-78 when he drifted off the road and hit a private driveway, throwing him from the seat.

McMillian was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but he suffered fatal injuries from the crash and died on the scene.