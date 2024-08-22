Motorcyclist dead after early-morning crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after a crash on a Livingston Parish highway.

Officials said the crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 444 and Old Frost Road, or Highway 63. It was not immediately clear what led to the crash or the identity of the deceased.

Old Frost Road was closed both north and southbound while law enforcement responded to the crash.