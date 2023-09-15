83°
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Denham Springs Friday afternoon
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person died Friday after their motorcycle was struck by a vehicle while the motorcyclist attempted to make a left turn.
According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling south bound on North Range Avenue when they attempted to make a left turn across two lanes of north bound traffic onto Oak Street, where they were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Police responded at about 3:30 p.m..
The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to a local hospital, but they later died due to the injuries they sustained in the crash. Impairment of the driver or the passenger vehicle is not suspected and no arrests are expected to be made.
The name of the motorcyclist is not being released at this time.
