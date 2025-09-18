85°
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being struck by car in Central
CENTRAL — A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after being struck by a car in Central.
Officials said the motorcyclist was struck around 5:15 a.m. at the corner of Greenwell Springs Road and Magnolia Bend Road.
Acadian Ambulance Service said that the man struck by the car was airlifted to the hospital after the crash.
Officials added that the motorcyclist is in serious but stable condition.
