Motorcycle wreck shuts down I-10 exit ramp at LA 1

Friday, April 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - A crash involving a motorcycle is blocking the southbound exit to LA 1 along I-10 West. 

The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m., with deputies shutting down the exit ramp so emergency responders could reach the crash scene, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

There is currently no word on injuries. 

