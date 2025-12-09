Mother of Southern University student killed at apartment complex speaks out, questions safety

BATON ROUGE - According to the Baton Rouge Police, 21-year-old Donovan Pugh was shot and killed in a possible home invasion last week.

Pugh was a sophomore at Southern University studying criminal justice.

"The anger of his killer just being lost, just roaming around free, going on with life, and my child is gone," Pugh's mother, Wendy Hansell, said.

Hansell says Pugh had been living at the Cadence Apartments at Southern University for three years before his unit was burglarized on Thanksgiving Day.

"My son was here, at home, where we are right now. When he went home, all of his stuff was gone. He didn't tell me a thing, we didn't find this out 'til after the fact, and I was kind of walking the Cadence, talking to people."

Hansell says she was not aware of the violence that had taken place at the apartment complex.

"People had been getting killed back there; they're shooting, it's pretty bad. I didn't know any of this. He went and got a legal shotgun, he purchased a legal shotgun for protection," Hansell said.

She says that last week, Pugh's apartment was broken into again. But this time he was there.

"When they kicked in his door, my son had his shotgun, and he was telling him to get out of here or whatever like that because they had their weapons drawn, he had his weapon drawn," she said.

Hansell says at one point, Pugh turned the corner of the doorway, and that's when he was shot. According to BRPD, Pugh died at the scene.

"He was a good kid. He didn't deserve this. He wasn't like that. He'll give anything to anybody; he'll do anything for anybody. It just doesn't make sense, it shouldn't be," she said.

Right now, Hansell is focused on laying Pugh to rest, but says she will not rest until the person who did this to her son is caught.

"If your child lives in the Cadence Apartments and you care about them, you need to get over there," she said.

WBRZ reached out to BRPD, which says the shooting remains under investigation.

We also contacted Cadence again about the crime in the complex. They have not responded.