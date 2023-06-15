Mother of 12-year-old Cedrica Lee speaks about her daughter's death

CENTRAL - The death of 12-year-old Cedrica Lee has friends and family grieving and pleading to end gun violence. Friday a balloon release and celebration of life was held to remember all the good times cut short.

"I'm going to remember her as my bright flower. My beautiful bright flower that was trying to grow, and one day she was chopped off. That's how I have to remember my baby," Cedrica's mother Bertha Johnson said.

Cedrica's family gathered to share stories, smiles and hugs together as they continue to grieve. Her mother, Bertha Johnson was the biggest voice of them all. Despite her loss, Johnson spoke to the crowd about family, love, and fighting for a change so that children can play and be safe in their own neighborhoods.

"Today I gained some strength of a God out here. But I'ma tell you before I got out here it was hard. I was crying and sobbing, I'm still hurt. I have to have some kind of strength to keep going because if not, I'm going to fall," Johnson said.

Johnson says that she doesn't know if she'll ever fully recover from losing her daughter, but is doing everything she can to move forward and stay strong for her family.

"I don't know how I'm going to do it but I'm going to pray and keep God on my side. I'm going to trust in the system and that my baby gets justice. I'm going to trust in the system to do something about this gun violence. I'm going to trust the parents to hold their babies and love them like it's the last time seeing them. I'm going to trust their parents to make better decisions and talk to them, and I'm going to keep moving forward," Johnson said.

If you would like to donate to the family of Cedrica Lee to help cover the cost of her funeral services a GoFundMe can be found here.