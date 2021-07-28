Most local school systems still weighing mask requirements; here's what they're saying

BATON ROUGE - School districts in the capital area are still deciding what classes will look like when students return this fall as coronavirus cases are again spiking across the state.

Here's what local school districts said about potential mask requirements as of July 27.

Ascension Parish: No deadline for when schools may adjust guidelines. System plans to keep current guidelines (no masks required in classes, only on buses) in place until state health officials or the La. Department of Education says a change is needed.

East Baton Rouge Parish: No changes to current guidelines yet. Plans to make a final decision by Aug. 3.

Livingston Parish: No changes yet. Will make a decision before Aug. 5 school board meeting.

Pointe Coupee Parish: Masks recommended but not required based on state guidelines.

St. Helena Parish: Masks will be required indoors based on CDC guidance.

Tangipahoa Parish: Masks not mandatory unless state changes guidelines.

West Baton Rouge Parish: Decision will be made shortly, as soon as July 28.

West Feliciana Parish: Masks required on buses but only recommended in classrooms.

This story will be updated as more school systems detail their plans for the upcoming semester.

While officials have previously suggested that rules would be less restrictive this school year compared to last, a recent surge in coronavirus hospitalizations and this week's jump in new virus cases have spawned new questions about precautions at schools.

You can read more on the latest coronavirus spike here.