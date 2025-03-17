Latest Weather Blog
Mosquito Control Board shocked by mayor's proposal to redirect funding
BATON ROUGE - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Board of Mosquito Control called a special meeting to address a proposal by the mayor to redirect dedicated tax dollars to the city parish's general fund.
Mayor Sid Edwards unveiled his "Thrive! Baton Rouge" plan after weeks of turmoil over moving money away from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system. The mayor's proposal outlines part of the mosquito control's millage moving to the city-parish general fund along with a one-time rededication of more than $13 million.
Sources told WBRZ that the Mosquito Control Board members were not invited to a press conference that announced the possible funding shift and some were not told about the plans beforehand.
The special meeting will happen 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Office for EBR Mosquito and Rodent Control.
