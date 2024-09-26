87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Morgan City man arrested on indecent behavior charges in Assumption Parish

3 hours 35 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2024 Sep 26, 2024 September 26, 2024 11:30 AM September 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BAYOU L'OURSE — A Morgan City man was arrested in Assumption Parish as a fugitive wanted for indecent behavior charges.

Emanuel Francisco Romero Hernandez, 24, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on an indecent behavior with a juvenile charge.

Assumption Parish deputies and Morgan City Police arrested Hernandez at a business on the 2500 block of LA 662, deputies said. Hernandez remains incarcerated pending a transfer to the jurisdiction of the Morgan City Police Department, deputies said.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days