More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish in the dark Monday night
ASSUMPTION PARISH - More than 7,500 Entergy customers in Assumption Parish are in the dark Monday night after a lightning strike caused an outage.
According to the parish police jury, lightning struck a main line shortly before 9 p.m. causing 7,607 households and businesses to be out of power.
Entergy crews cannot start work to restore power until the weather clears, which should happen around 3 a.m.
