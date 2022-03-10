72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
More than 60 pounds of marijuana seized during I-10 traffic stop

Thursday, March 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RAMAH - Deputies arrested three people after they found a trove of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-10.

The Iberville Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 63 pounds of marijuana was found inside the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, all three suspects arrested during the stop were from different states:

- Nguyen Nguyen of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Thinh Nguyen of Richmond, Texas

- Ngoc Pham, of Westminster, California

All three were booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute. 

