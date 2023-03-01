More than 50 cameras going up around Baton Rouge as part of Page-Rice Camera Initiative

BATON ROUGE – More than 50 cameras have been purchased and are being placed around the city as part of the Page-Rice Camera Initiative, leaders of the program announced Wednesday.

The program was launched last last year and named in honor of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr. and LSU student Allie Rice. Both were shot and killed, and their murders remain unsolved.

Project NOLA and E-South Technologies are installing high-tech crime cameras on business or other properties in high-crime areas that choose to take part in the program.

The cameras are linked to local real-time crime centers so they can be viewed by law enforcement. Video is made accessible to the property owner and law enforcement after an incident occurs.

"The Page-Rice Camera initiative is becoming a great tool for law enforcement. This is a community-led effort that is only growing by the day," Clay Young, chairman of The Baton Rouge Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

People or businesses can buy a camera for their property or can donate funds for other businesses in high-crime areas to get a camera.

More information can be found at brcollab.com/pagerice.