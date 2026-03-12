More than 200 area high school students learn about maritime careers from industry professionals

BATON ROUGE — More than 200 Baton Rouge area high school students attended the third-annual Maritime Careers Educational Roadshow on Thursday, where they learned about careers in one of Louisiana's top industries.

Students met maritime professionals, heard directly from industry leaders and experienced career opportunities at interactive stations.

"With the students getting to interact with professionals in the maritime industry, they are visiting different activity stations, which we call our explorer dock learning stations, and engaging in skills they might need if they enter the maritime industry," Erin Howard with We Work the Waterways said. "They also practice soft skills like their elevator pitch, financial literacy, they get a PPE demo, learning the importance of wearing hard hats and steel-toed boots using watermelons and hot dogs."

The event was held by We Work the Waterways and Open Waters Louisiana at The Water Campus in Baton Rouge.