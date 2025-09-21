75°
Latest Weather Blog
More than 14,000 customers in Ascension, Livingston parishes out of power Sunday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - More than 14,000 people were in the dark on Sunday night during a power outage.
According to the DEMCO outage map, 8,141 customers in Livingston Parish and 5,560 in Ascension Parish were without power. About 1,000 Entergy customers in those parishes were experiencing an outage as well.
Trending News
WBRZ reached out to DEMCO on why the outage happened and when the power will be restored. We are waiting for an answer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After cuts to food stamps, Trump administration ends government's annual report on...
-
Baton Rouge Music Studios opens new creative hub
-
Baton Rouge Downtown Development District tax renewal set for October 11 election
-
Nearly 20 ICE detainees at Angola on hunger strike
-
Denham Springs man wanted for possession of child porn arrested