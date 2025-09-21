More than 14,000 customers in Ascension, Livingston parishes out of power Sunday night

DENHAM SPRINGS - More than 14,000 people were in the dark on Sunday night during a power outage.

According to the DEMCO outage map, 8,141 customers in Livingston Parish and 5,560 in Ascension Parish were without power. About 1,000 Entergy customers in those parishes were experiencing an outage as well.

WBRZ reached out to DEMCO on why the outage happened and when the power will be restored. We are waiting for an answer.