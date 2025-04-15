Latest Weather Blog
More than 10K students to be impacted by EBR Schools' plan to close campuses, repurpose buildings
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board proposed a series of campuses in the district to close, vacate and repurpose the buildings.
According to a graphic from the school system, the board plans to recommend the following changes:
TO CLOSE
Bernard Terrace Elementary
Capitol Middle
IDEA Bridge
IDEA Innovation
JK Haynes Elementary
Ryan Elementary
Westminster Elementary
Winbourne Elementary
BUILDINGS VACANT/TBD
Capitol High
EBR Readiness MS
JK Haynes
Westminster
BUILDINGS REPURPOSED
Belfair Montessori Magnet School
Bernard Terrace Elementary
Capitol Middle site
Eva Legard Center
Ryan Elementary
Winbourne Elementary
Bernard Terrace's students would be reassigned to Dufroq Elementary, while Eva Legard's program would relocate to Glasgow Middle School.
Ryan's students will be assigned to Progress Elementary, Westminster Elementary's students would be reassigned to Wedgewood Elementary and Winbourne Elementary's students would be reassigned to Capitol and Melrose elementary schools.
Capitol High is absorbing Capitol Middle to become a grades 6-12 school operating on the campus of the middle school.
EBR Schools says 10,178 students will be impacted while 1,412 staff will be impacted. The recommended plan will go before the board in May for final approval.
