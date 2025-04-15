79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

More than 10K students to be impacted by EBR Schools' plan to close campuses, repurpose buildings

2 hours 22 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, April 15 2025 Apr 15, 2025 April 15, 2025 4:22 PM April 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board proposed a series of campuses in the district to close, vacate and repurpose the buildings.

According to a graphic from the school system, the board plans to recommend the following changes:

TO CLOSE
Bernard Terrace Elementary
Capitol Middle
IDEA Bridge
IDEA Innovation
JK Haynes Elementary
Ryan Elementary
Westminster Elementary
Winbourne Elementary

BUILDINGS VACANT/TBD
Capitol High
EBR Readiness MS
JK Haynes
Westminster

BUILDINGS REPURPOSED
Belfair Montessori Magnet School
Bernard Terrace Elementary
Capitol Middle site
Eva Legard Center
Ryan Elementary 
Winbourne Elementary

Bernard Terrace's students would be reassigned to Dufroq Elementary, while Eva Legard's program would relocate to Glasgow Middle School.

Ryan's students will be assigned to Progress Elementary, Westminster Elementary's students would be reassigned to Wedgewood Elementary and Winbourne Elementary's students would be reassigned to Capitol and Melrose elementary schools.

Trending News

Capitol High is absorbing Capitol Middle to become a grades 6-12 school operating on the campus of the middle school.

EBR Schools says 10,178 students will be impacted while 1,412 staff will be impacted. The recommended plan will go before the board in May for final approval.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days