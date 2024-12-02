Latest Weather Blog
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's legacy
BATON ROUGE - The Montrell Jackson Foundation held its eighth annual toy drive for children in the community in memory of the fallen officer.
Sunday morning, cars lined up along Greenwell Springs Road to receive free toys for their families this holiday season, courtesy of the Montrell Jackson Foundation.
Officer Montrell Jackson, along with three other first responders, was killed in an ambush attack along Airline Highway in 2016. When he died, Jackson left behind his wife and four-month-old son.
His family has worked tirelessly to honor his name and continue his legacy, doing things he would have done if he were still here.
"We are here today celebrating something Montrell always loved to do," Veronica Pitts, Montrell’s mother said.
She said Montrell's widow, Trenisha Jackson, does the toy drive every year and it's only grown bigger.
"Montrell was actually born in the month of December, so I like to give toys away in his honor, just to keep his memory alive. I always say Montrell will always be remembered and never forgotten," Jackson said.
Trending News
Sunday, Jackson's son Mason stepped up to the plate to help give away these toys carrying forward his father's legacy of generosity.
"It means a lot to us to keep his legacy alive and to always do what he was doing before he passed away," Mason said.
Children of all ages in the community received bikes, basketballs, legos and more.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
-
Santa helps Livingston, Ascension parish get into the Christmas spirit during food...
-
Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday
-
Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts eighth annual toy drive to honor fallen officer's...
-
One dead, one injured after crash on I-10 West at Essen, Sunday...
Sports Video
-
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU
-
LSU beats Oklahoma 37-17, finishes regular season with 8-4 record
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...