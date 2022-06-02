Months after theft ring targeted Baton Rouge mailboxes, similar crimes reported in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Officials are warning residents of a surge in bank fraud cases stemming from mail thefts in St. Tammany, months after similar crimes plagued the Baton Rouge area.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said criminals are targeting blue mail collection boxes outside post offices. The thieves are stealing checks and money orders to access bank accounts and drain victims accounts.

Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement Thursday that people should be "extra cautious" when mailing checks and other documents containing identifying information.

The warning comes just months after Baton Rouge saw a string of similar crimes where checks were stolen and then "washed" so the thieves could take money from the victims' bank accounts.

The crimes in the capital area were later linked to an armed robbery last year where a mail courier's keys were stolen. Law enforcement later arrested three people tied to the crimes.

Mail theft often happens overnight, so officials recommend dropping off mail before the final collection time of the day, which is displayed on the box.