Month after woman was struck and killed by ambulance, officials still struggling to identify her

BATON ROUGE - Officials are asking for help identifying an unnamed woman who was killed in a crash involving an ambulance last month.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the woman died in a hospital after the wreck on May 19. Authorities found no ID on her at the time, and death investigators have been unable to identify her using fingerprints or other materials gathered at the scene.

Witnesses reported the woman was regularly seen walking the area where the wreck happened, around the intersection of Plank Road and Mohican Street. The coroner's office said there were reports of the same woman "dancing or standing in the roadways" near that intersection, leading investigators to suspect she may have faced some "emotional challenges."

The victim is described as an African American woman, estimated to be anywhere from 20 to 30 years old. She had no tattoos, only one ear piercing and no obvious scars on her body.

The coroner's office released a digitized sketch of the woman's face.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact the authorities at (225)389-3047.