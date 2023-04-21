Monster trucks take over Baton Rouge this weekend

ZACHARY - The Monster Truckz show is back in southeast Louisiana for another fun-filled weekend.

Monster Truck professional, Stephen Oakley says he's very excited. It's his first time riding with Monster Truckz and he's been working hard.

"It's a lot of work, a lot of sleepless nights, and definitely blood and sweat into these trucks," Oakley said. "It's never-ending, it's a mechanical thing when things break we can't train them," says Oakley.

The show will be Friday and Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the BR Raceway in Zachary.

Mia Monet sat down with Oakley Friday morning to preview and get an inside look at the show.