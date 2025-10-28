Monkeys from Tulane University escape following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi

HEIDELBERG, Miss. - Rhesus monkeys from Tulane University escaped from a truck following a crash on I-59, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the wreck happened near Mile Marker 117. Officials said all but one of the escaped monkeys "have been destroyed," with one still on the loose; deputies also say the monkeys are aggressive to humans.

Tulane University has been notified and plans to send a team to pick up the caged monkeys tomorrow, JCSO said. They also issued a statement to WBRZ saying the primates belong to another entity and are not infectious.

Deputies initially said the monkeys carried hepatitis C, COVID-19 and herpes, which Tulane disputes.