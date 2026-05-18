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AG's office unveiling results of 'major operation' involving several Capital area law enforcement agencies
BATON ROUGE — Attorney General Liz Murrill, along with several sheriff's offices and district attorneys from across the Capital area, is announcing the results of a major operation on Monday morning.
Representatives from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Probation and Parole, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations will join Murrill's office at the announcement.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office and the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office will also have a presence at the news conference, which is being held at 11 a.m. at the Louisiana Department of Justice's headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge.
WBRZ will have more updates following the news conference.
Watch the news conference here:
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