Monday: sunny, windy with gusts over 30mph

Overall, the upcoming weather pattern will be quiet. After a windy Lundi Gras, chilly temperatures will be ushered in for Mardi Gras.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The new week will be welcomed by sunshine and wind. The afternoon will continue a trend of cooler than average temperatures as a week front slips through the region—reinforcing the chill. Highs will top out in the middle 50s. Winds will be gusty at times, and a wind advisory is in place from 9am – 6pm across the area. West-northwest winds will be sustained at 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph. Loose objects outside could blow around, high profile vehicles may feel a bit less control and parade floats could meet some issue. Overnight will be clear and cold with temperatures near freezing.

Looking Ahead: Mardi Gras will be the coldest day of the upcoming week—though still sunny and dry. Highs will barely escape the upper 40s with continued northwesterly winds of about 5-10mph. The nighttime hours will again be close to freezing under clear skies. Clouds will stand little chance through the remainder of the week with highs climbing from the upper 50s Wednesday to nearly 70 degrees by Friday.

THE SCIENCE:

Forecast Discussion: An upper level trough will dominate the Eastern Half of the U.S. through this week. Meanwhile, surface high pressure setup to the northwest will maintain deep northwesterly winds and clear skies for the local area. A strong surface low off of the East Coast of the United States will create a modest pressure gradient with the high to the northwest and thus winds will accelerate into the afternoon hours as a cold front passes through the region. Because of the strong winds aloft, a few gusts could be transported down to the surface. After this weak surface front passes by, the area will find temperatures warm slowly each day through Friday before another front arrives next week. Indeed, this is one of the quietest stretches we’ve had in quite some time.

