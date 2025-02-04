Monday's Health Report: Exercise can help counter onset of 'age-related conditions'

BATON ROUGE — There is no magic pill to reverse the aging process. But if you want to counter the biological mechanisms that drive age-related conditions, like the accumulation of senescent cells, you will need to exercise.

"Just being more active throughout your day appears to be sufficient to reduce kind of the burden of senescence cells in an individual,” Director of the Robert and Arlene Kogod Center on Aging Nathan LeBrasseur said.

Many people tend to lead sedentary lifestyles when they age. But LeBrasseur says older adults should find ways to become more active throughout the day.

"Dedicating time, purposeful time, to getting some form of aerobic exercise or endurance exercise, like walking or cycling or swimming, and also getting some form of strength training is critically important,” LeBrasseur said.

He says just adding 30 minutes of activity daily can be beneficial.

"Higher levels of physical activity or intensities of physical activity may have benefits for muscle strength or bone health, or maybe even cognitive health and function."