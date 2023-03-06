Monday PM Forecast: Record Breaking Heat Continues - Chance Showers Persist

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: A record high temperature of 88 degrees was set in Baton Rouge breaking the old record of 86 degrees set in 2022. The above average temperatures will persist throughout the rest of the week and more records could fall over the next few days. Tuesday's record is 85 degrees (1921) and Wednesday's record is 86 degrees (1908). Expect clouds to once again develop over the region tonight as low temperatures fall to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and a few isolated rain showers could make an appearance by early morning Tuesday.

Up Next: The record-breaking heat will be sticking around the forecast. Tuesday will start hot and humid. Some areas will see dense fog with visibility reduced to less than 2 miles. As the day goes on, cloud cover will begin to lift and skies will clear out. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon will allow temperatures to rise into the mid-80s. With plenty of moisture and hot temperatures, pop-up showers are possible. Most people will stay completely dry. Wednesday the pattern will repeat with a warm foggy start and then a hot and humid afternoon. By the end of the week, our next system will hang out over the area bringing higher rain chances back into the forecast for your weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.