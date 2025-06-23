Monday PM Forecast: Heat locks in as rain chances fluctuate

Heat continues to take center stage across the Capital Area. Daytime storms will offer sporadic heat relief, but the number of storms will fluctuate from day to day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Despite a few storms lingering into the first part of the evening, those downpours will gradually taper with time. A few clouds will be left behind, and temperatures will bottom out in the mid 70s. A stray overnight shower cannot be ruled out, primarily south of I-10. Tuesday will bring the same hot and humid conditions as an upper-level ridge maintains its foothold on the region. Look for a high in the low to mid 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Isolated storms will be possible as a weak disturbance makes a glancing pass along the Gulf Coast. Such storms will be hit-or-miss in nature and capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. The day will not be a washout.

Up Next: By Wednesday, an intrusion of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will help keep rain chances to a minimum. But a drier day means more heat. Highs will top out in the mid 90s on Wednesday with plenty of humidity. Heat alerts might even be on the table, so stay tuned. If planning on celebrating the Tigers’ victory at Alex Box Stadium during the evening, any spotty showers in the area would be fizzling out with temperatures falling into the 80s. By late week and this weekend, increasing moisture will fuel higher rain chances. However, there are a few question marks surrounding how much moisture will be in play. These details will be identified in the days to come. Regardless of rain, the summer heat and steam will remain relentless.

The Tropics: The Storm Station has been monitoring an area of low pressure located more than 600 miles east of Bermuda. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized. An increase in thunderstorm activity could result in the formation of a short-lived tropical depression or storm by Monday night. However, the window for development is short. By Tuesday, the system will encounter unfavorable environmental conditions, ending its opportunity for tropical formation. Regardless, the system will remain out in the central Atlantic and bring no impacts to land.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

