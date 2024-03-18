Monday PM Forecast: First day of spring offers frost/freeze potential

Winter is set to make a brief return tomorrow morning as temperatures will be in the 30's. Some locations could have some frost, our even reach the freezing mark.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a rather breezy day, winds are expected to drastically calm down as we go into the overnight hours. This combined with the mainly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quickly. Around the capital area, lows are expected to be in the mid 30's. Further north, freeze warnings are in place. Some of these areas could hit the freezing mark. Since we have not been this cold in a while, it is important to take the necessary precautions, especially if you live north of the Baton Rouge area. Cover any plants, or bring them inside. Also bring pets to a warm place.

Temperatures during the day tomorrow are expected to remain below average. Highs will max out in the upper 60's under mainly clear skies.

Up Next: Temperatures will begin to work their way up as we head later into the week. Our next chance of rain will arrive Thursday as a low pressure system passes to our south. As of right now, a washout is not expected and rain totals should be on the lighter side. Drier air will then filter into the area by the weekend. Also over the weekend, highs will once again get near 80 degrees. Although it is far out, there is already some indications that rain chances will begin to increase again early next week.

-- Balin

