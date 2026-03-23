Monday PM Forecast: Dry and plenty warm, morning fog stealing the focus later this week

Spring warmth is here to stay in the Storm Station forecast, and for now, rain remains tough to find. However, morning fog will be easier to find as the week rolls on, making it the next weather impact.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect nothing more than a few passing clouds as a weak cool front nudges into the area. The front will serve as a dividing line for the overnight forecast. Neighborhoods in the River Parishes or by the coast likely remain on the moist side of the boundary. It is there where low clouds and patchy dense fog are likely to develop overnight. However, for the Baton Rouge Metro and points northeast, drier air will keep the skies clear and the air crisp. Such a split in weather conditions will result in varying morning lows. Look for a milder 60°, whereas areas closer to the state line will drop into the mid-50s. Baton Rouge will find itself in between the two, with a low near 57°.

While southern communities might start Tuesday under a blanket of low clouds, most in the Baton Rouge area will wake up to sunshine. Blue skies will dominate through the lunch hour. By afternoon, a wave of mid-to-high-level clouds will drift through, offering some shade as temperatures peak in the low 80s. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out either, but it wouldn’t amount to anything.

Up Next: The front mentioned above won’t stick around for long. It will retreat back north by Wednesday, pulling the familiar warm and muggy air inland. As the moisture climbs, it sets up the next weather impact — the risk of thick morning fog. Widespread and dense patches of fog may affect the drive into work Wednesday through Friday. The pattern will also maintain a stretch of days with highs in the mid-80s. By the weekend, another cool front looks to move in from the north. Although it won’t bring any much-needed rain, it will shave a few degrees off temperatures while easing fog concerns.

Looking just beyond the Storm Station 7-Day forecast, signs are pointing toward a wetter pattern as April begins.

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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

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