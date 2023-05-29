Monday PM Forecast: Drier Pattern Persists as the Temps Remain Hot

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area. Be sure you are limiting your time outdoors on Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few passing showers could pop up on the radar as we settle into the late evening hours, but rain chances remain low as there is still limited moisture to work with to produce widespread shower activity. As of late we continue to experience the drier air from a northeasterly flow that has kept humidity levels around 30-40% for the last six days. Moisture will eventually work its way back into the forecast and will be responsible for producing a few showers around sunset, but still the chance of rain remains at 20% or lower for the next few days. High temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and finally settle near 90s degrees in the daytime hours. Overnight conditions call for cloudy skies as temperatures fall to the upper 60s



Up Next: More rain chances for Wednesday will still hang in the forecast, but again, much of the day should remain remarkably dry as rain chances will be 20% or less. Conditions will dry out for pretty much the rest of the week as high temperatures will be around 90 degrees and low temperatures settle around 70 degrees Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.