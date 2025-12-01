Monday morning fire at Florida Boulevard storage facility caused by space heater, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE - Square Space Storage on Florida Boulevard caught fire Monday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

According to BRFD, the fire happened around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say it was accidental and started from a space heater being used in a unit. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 16 minutes.

BRFD wants to remind residents to keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn and also to never leave them unattended.

This was the fourth fire at a Square Space Storage property that the fire department has responded to this year. The other three were at the Choctaw location, one of them being an arson. According to the assessor's office, both places are owned by the same person.