58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monday morning fire at Florida Boulevard storage facility caused by space heater, BRFD says

1 hour 57 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 1:56 PM December 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: David Hamilton

BATON ROUGE - Square Space Storage on Florida Boulevard caught fire Monday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. 

According to BRFD, the fire happened around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say it was accidental and started from a space heater being used in a unit. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 16 minutes.

BRFD wants to remind residents to keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn and also to never leave them unattended. 

This was the fourth fire at a Square Space Storage property that the fire department has responded to this year. The other three were at the Choctaw location, one of them being an arsonAccording to the assessor's office, both places are owned by the same person. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days