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Monday Health Report: Measuring cannabis in units could help identify risk in young people
A new study suggests measuring cannabis use in units — similar to how alcohol is tracked — could help identify when use becomes risky.
Researchers published their findings in the journal Addiction after tracking the THC habits of more than 150 teens and young adults over a year. They looked at how likely participants were to develop a cannabis-related illness.
The study found young adults were at risk for developing a cannabis use disorder at about 8.3 units of cannabis — roughly the equivalent of one joint of high potency marijuana. Each unit equals 5 milligrams.
For teens, the threshold was around half that amount.
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If a child has been overusing cannabis in any form — joints, vapes, pills or gummies — it may be time to check in with a pediatrician. Free confidential help is available by calling or texting 800-662-4357.
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