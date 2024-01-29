Monday Forecast: Sunshine returns for the workweek

Mainly sunny conditions with seasonable temperatures expected Monday through Friday, with no freezes, rain, or severe weather this week.

Today & Tonight: Skies that cleared overnight combined with calm winds allowed temperatures to dip into the upper 30s for most across the state this morning. After a cold start, afternoon temperatures will be much more mild, expected near 62° in the Baton Rouge area. Sunshine will dominated throughout the day today and winds will be between 5-10 mph out of the NW. Tonight, temperatures near 40° with dew points even lower thanks to plenty of dry air in the atmosphere, keeping fog development unlikely.

Up Next: The entire workweek is relatively quiet compared to the past two weeks. Morning lows in the 40s each day keep the Capital Area out of freeze territory, dry air limits the chance for fog to decrease visibility, and rain coverage remains low each day. Mainly sunny skies dominate through midweek with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures gradually warm each afternoon, nearing the 70° mark on Wednesday and Friday!

By the weekend, our next weather system could pass through. There is still some uncertainty on the exact timing, and coverage of rain.

- Emma Kate Cowan

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.