Monday AM Forecast: Scattered storms this week, Tropical Storm Erin forms

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be common through midweek, with highs in the low 90s. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin has developed in the tropics and is projected to become a hurricane later in the week.

Today & Tonight: Despite early coastal thunderstorms sending some clouds drifting toward the Metro Area, plenty of sunshine was able to get through. Sunshine will win out by afternoon, pushing highs into the low 90s. That heat will be enough to trigger scattered, hit-or-miss thunderstorms—some of which could line up with the afternoon commute or after-school plans. Storm chances fade later in the evening, and overnight lows will settle into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Tropical moisture will linger over the region for now, keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast through midweek—mainly during the afternoons. Temperatures won’t change much, with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s. By late week into the weekend, storm chances will drop to more isolated levels. That won’t mean completely dry conditions, but with fewer storms around, highs will have room to climb into the mid-90s by the weekend.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Erin formed in the eastern Atlantic on Monday morning, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual strengthening is expected through midweek, but the rate of intensification will pick up afterward. Erin will become the first hurricane, and possibly the first major hurricane, of the 2025 hurricane season by the weekend. The storm will approach the Leeward Islands around that time.

Beyond the weekend, the forecast track becomes less clear. Most guidance seems to indicate that Erin will eventually curve north, but when and how aggressive that turn will be is to be determined. It's still too early to speculate on any potential U.S. impacts — if they occur at all. But at this point, a track into the Gulf appears to be the unlikely scenario. Check back with the Storm Station for future updates.

Meanwhile, another area of thunderstorms is located farther north over the central Atlantic. Only limited shower and storm activity is associated with it. Significant development of this system is becoming unlikely.

Located a few hundred miles south-southeast of Nova Scotia, Canada, a non-tropical area of low pressure is drifting over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. Some tropical or subtropical development could occur over the next day or so. By midweek, the system will move northward over cooler waters, ending chances for further development.

— Meteorologist Balin Rogers, Malcolm Byron

