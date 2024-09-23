Monday AM Forecast: quiet weather early in week, tracking cold front and future Helene

Monday and Tuesday of this week will feature above average temperatures, and mainly dry conditions. By Wednesday, a cold front will approach the area bringing increased rain chances, but it will also play an important roll in the track of future Helene (more below).

Today & Tonight: The very warm and mainly dry pattern continues today. Highs will get into the mid 90's under mostly sunny skies. A few locations could see a shower, but the vast majority will stay dry. Tonight, lows will be near 73 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: We will continue the pattern on Tuesday, but some changes will be noticed by the middle of the week. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest, and as the front arrives, it will cause isolated showers and thunderstorms. The latest guidance seem to indicate a frontal passage by Thursday. This would leave the region with a reduction in temperatures, dip in humidity, and lack of rain chances late this week and into the weekend. That said, this is still a couple of days away, and there is the potential for things to shift around a bit.

The cold front will also play an important role with the track of the tropical disturbance that will enter the gulf of Mexico (see The Tropics section). Those that see the passage of said front will also be shielded from major tropical impacts. Areas east of the front could end up seeing impacts from an organized tropical system. Should new data indicate that Louisiana does not see a clean cold front passage, potential tropical impacts could come into play by late week. For that reason, it will be important to stay up to date with the latest Storm Station this week.

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to show signs of organization with a broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Environmental conditions appear favorable for further development of this system, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form over the next couple of days as the system moves northward across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico where additional development is possible. Interests along the northern and northeastern Gulf Coast should closely monitor the progress of this system.

The steering currents will push future Helene toward the central and eastern Gulf Coasts by late week. There are still a lot of unknowns with regard to the long-term track since the system has yet to develop. Once a well-defined center of circulation consolidates, more details will come to light. Additionally, a cold front sweeping through the southern United States will act as an "invisible wall" preventing the storm from passing through it. Placement of this front will be key.

Should said cold front pass through Louisiana, tropical impacts would be confined to the east. If not, a Louisiana landfall would still be on the table.

A tropical wave located between western Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the middle to latter part of this week while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

