Monday AM Forecast: Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will not last long

We are starting off the week cool and dry. Warmer temperatures are coming later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Make sure you layer up today. After starting in the 50s, there will be lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s this afternoon. The humidity will stay low and comfortable. Temperatures will be back down in the 50s tonight.

Up Next: To start off your Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the 50s with the afternoon a touch warmer. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. Some of the humidity will return on Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers too. Wednesday afternoon showers will move in from south to north, so the areas further south are most likely to catch a shower or two. Another cold front may pass through the area on Thursday. We won’t see any major changes in temperature, but this boundary should usher out some of the humidity. High temperatures will still trend in the 80s into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next 5 days.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

Need weather conditions HOUR BY HOUR? Get hour by hour weather and right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!