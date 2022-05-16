Monday AM Forecast: Hot and humid conditions here for the week

South Louisiana is trending mostly dry and warm.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After some overnight rain, we will trend mostly dry today. Temperatures will heat up into the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. In the warmest hours of the afternoon, a shower or two will be possible. There won’t be many showers, but the ones that do bubble up can really pack a punch with a heavy down pour, gusty winds, and even some hail. Any showers will clear as the sun goes down. Temperatures tonight will trend near 70°.

Up Next: The rest of the work week is trending very dry. Rain will hold off through Friday. Mostly sunny skies will bring temperatures into the low 90s every day this week. There will be plenty of dry time to get outside. Grab your sunglasses, sunscreen, and a water bottle or two if you are hanging out in the sunshine. Overnight temperatures will not offer much in terms of relief from the heat. We will bottom out near 70° all week. Isolated showers will be back in the forecast over the weekend. We are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics: The National Hurricane Center has started issuing official, tropical weather outlooks. While this was previously done on the first day of hurricane season, June 1, last year the NHC decided to start outlooks earlier due to the recent string of pre-season tropical systems. In this year's first outlook, no development is expected over the next 5 days.

For several days now, some computer models have been consistently hinting at tropical activity around the Gulf of Mexico before Memorial Day. There are a lot of "click-bait" sources providing misleading information about that possibility. It is important to know that this is only one model, and it tends to exaggerate tropical development this time of year. There are many weather variables that go into tropical development like sea surface temperatures, upper-level patterns, wind speeds and so much more. Trust that the Storm Station Meteorologists are tracking tropical developments around the clock. Stay connected and we will keep you ahead of the tropics all season long.