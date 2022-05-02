Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Hot and humid conditions here for the week
The humid haze is back and it’s not going anywhere.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Warm and humid today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two will be possible, but most areas will stay dry. The humidity will last through the night with temperatures near 70°.
Up Next: We are going to hit a hot and humid stretch. Temperatures will be near 90° on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday all with mostly sunny skies. Overnight conditions will be muggy and warm with temperature near 70°.
The next chance for rain comes in late on Thursday along a front. Showers and storms will likely reach the WBRZ viewing area early on Friday morning. These storms may pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lighting. This same storm system is expected to bring severe weather to our neighbors in northern Louisiana and Mississippi. At this time, we are not anticipating any severe weather, but the Storm Station is monitoring the possibility with Friday’s rain. This is still five days away. The timing and threats will likely shift, so continue to check back for the most updated forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
