Monday AM Forecast: Heat on repeat with showers expected this afternoon

The hot pattern comes to an end but the rainy pattern is just getting started.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for most of southeast Louisiana today into the afternoon. Our Mississippi counties are under a HEAT ADVISORY. Again now for the fourth day in a row, feels like temperatures will crank up near 113° during the afternoon hours. Be sure you are staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors if you can. Monday morning muggies are back. Hot and humid start to the day, waking up in the low-80s. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s. Our more north and east parishes are in a level 2 slight risk for seeing severe weather this afternoon. The primary threats are for gusty wind, hail, and a spin-up tornado. Showers will continue into the evening hours and wrap up before the day is over.

Up Next: Heat has been on repeat day after day, but now some changes are setting into the forecast. We will be starting each day warm and humid with temperatures in the upper-70s low-80s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 90s and feels like temperatures will be triple digit heat. But the string of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will not continue. Rain will be around the area everyday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

The Storm Station is tracking the tropics, as of now development will not impact the local viewing area. We are watching as Invest 92L continues to strengthen in the central Atlantic.

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in

association with a broad area of low pressure located several

hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional

development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected

to form later today or tonight. This system is forecast to move

generally westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical

Atlantic through the middle part of this week. Additional

information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.



Eastern Tropical Atlantic:

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several

hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a

tropical wave. Some gradual development of this system is possible

through the middle and latter parts of this week as it moves

westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical

Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent