Monday AM Forecast: Heat and sunshine dominate this week with relief from extreme humidity

Dry air is keeping the start of the week hot but not miserable — think “toasty” instead of “sticky.” Sunshine rules the forecast until late week, when humidity and pop-up storms make a comeback.

Today & Tonight: Drier air that moved in over the weekend is sticking around to start the week. Highs will climb into the mid-90s Monday, but lower humidity means it won’t feel quite as oppressive. Heat index values will only be a couple degrees warmer than the actual temperature. Expect lots of sunshine with little to no cloud cover. Overnight lows dip into the upper-60s and low-70s.

Up Next: Another weak front will reinforce the dry air Tuesday, keeping rain chances very low and humidity at manageable levels through midweek. Highs will stay in the low-90s with mornings in the low-70s under mostly sunny skies. Moisture returns by the weekend, bringing back higher humidity and the chance for a few pop-up afternoon storms.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Fernand will continue to move through the subtropical Atlantic early this week before becoming a post-tropical system by midweek. Fernand poses no threat to land.

A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system has become less organized since yesterday, and further development is not anticipated as it moves quickly westward during the next few days.

