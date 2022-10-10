Monday AM Forecast: Get the grass cut, finally some rain in the forecast

Just a couple more dry days in the forecast before some quick showers move through on Wednesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tomorrow: A chilly start this morning with temperatures dipping into the mid-50s. Plenty of sunshine expected today and daytime highs will be right around seasonable at 83°. Winds today will be lighter and out of the east, and we are going to start to see a gradual east-southeasterly turn in the winds bringing in more moisture in the forecast. No clouds expected today and no rain in the forecast again. Overnight temperatures will drop back into the mid-50s and skies will stay completely clear.

Up Next: Tuesday will be a near repeat of today. Waking up to mostly clear skies and temperatures on the cooler side. During the day, temperatures will begin to heat into the mid-80s and winds will remain breezy and out of the east. Into the evening hours temperatures will drop back down but not as cool at what we have been seeing. Wednesday morning will start unseasonably warm with temperatures in the mid-60s. Southerly flow will have a large impact on the upcoming forecast. Moisture funneling into the area will help fuel some afternoon showers in the forecast before the cold frontal passage. The cold front will be moving in Wednesday overnight into early Thursday morning. Early cloud cover will prevent daytime highs from reaching the mid-80s on Thursday. Once the front passes we will see more clear comfortable conditions into the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.