Monday AM Forecast: Feels like temperatures pushing 108 degrees today

For only the 2nd time this year, a heat advisory has been issued. Dangerous heat will be possible, with feels like temperatures at or even slightly above 108 degrees.

Today & Tonight: The summertime heat is in full swing! Highs will work their way into the upper 90's under partly sunny skies. Humidity will be even higher than it was over the weekend. This will drive feels like temperatures 107-111 degrees. Take it easy if outside today. Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks. Heat related illness can happen quickly with these temperatures. Some relief is possible in the afternoon and evening from isolated showers and storms. Tonight, lows will be near 77 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: Tuesday will likely be a repeat of today. In fact, another Heat Advisory might be needed later down the line. Once again, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. There are some signs that the heat could back off around midweek, but not by much. This will be corresponded by increasing rain chances. There is some questions about the exact timing of the midweek rain. Those details will come into focus in the coming days, but for now we carry slightly elevated rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Afterward, highs begin to inch upward yet again.

The Tropics: Tropical development not expected over the next 7 days.

