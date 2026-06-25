Monday AM forecast: Drying out, but heating up!

The flood threat is finally easing across the Capital Region as a drier weather pattern settles into South Louisiana. The tradeoff will be dangerous heat and humidity, with heat index values climbing between 105 and 110 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Today and tonight: After weeks of dealing with tropical downpours and flooding concerns, the weather pattern is finally shifting toward a more typical Louisiana summer. Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, much lower rain chances, and rising temperatures.





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The biggest concern will be the heat. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s, while humidity pushes heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect around Lake Pontchartrain, and additional advisories may be needed elsewhere as the week continues. Anyone spending time outdoors should take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Up Next: Tuesday looks very similar with another hot and mostly dry day. By late Tuesday and Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms are expected to return, especially north and east of Baton Rouge. Unlike the recent tropical rain events, these storms will be moving faster and could bring strong wind gusts rather than widespread flooding.

Tropics: The tropics remain quiet. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting tropical cyclone development anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico during the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Dave

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