Monday AM Forecast: Dangerous heat to start the week, Rounds of storms to end

The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for the majority of southeast Louisiana on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. as heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, may approach 112° in a few neighborhoods. Such a combination of heat and humidity could lead to heat illnesses if one is not careful. The advisory serves as a reminder to drink plenty of fluids, take it easy outdoors during peak heating. It’s also a good idea to check on individuals at higher risk for heat-related illness, including older adults and young children.

Today & Tomorrow: The new workweek kicks off with classic summer heat and humidity. Morning temps in the 70s will quickly rise into the mid-90s by the afternoon, feeling more like 108-112° at times with the humidity. Heat alerts continue, so take it easy if you're outside—stay hydrated and check on kids and the elderly. Pop-up showers will be rare Monday and Tuesday, but a stray one can’t be ruled out.

Midweek & Beyond: Rain chances go up later this week as tropical moisture returns. Wednesday will be a transition day—starting sunny and hot, then turning cloudy with scattered storms by late afternoon. A soggy stretch sets in from late Wednesday through the weekend, with rounds of rain and possible heavy downpours. Many spots could see 1–3 inches of rain, with higher amounts near the coast. Stay weather-aware as the forecast comes into better focus.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles remains disorganized. Environmental conditions appear slightly favorable for tropical development in the next day or so. Even so, development odds are low. The system will enter a hostile environment by midweek, making further development unlikely.

