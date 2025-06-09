Monday AM Forecast: Daily thunderstorm chances return, Temperatures remain warm

The Capital Area moves back into an unsettled weather pattern this week with daily rounds of storms expected over the next 7-days. Keep rain gear handy and a close eye on the radar when outdoors; some strong storms will be possible.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Besides a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday morning, conditions early in the day area mainly dry, warm, and humid. Throughout morning hours, partly sunny skies will help warm temperatures near 90 degrees around the region. Any sunshine today will help energize the atmosphere ahead of expected thunderstorm activity. After lunchtime today, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will begin developing across the Capital Area, some of the storms may be on the strong to severe side with high wind gusts, heavy downpours, and large hail possible. Scattered thunderstorms will be around during the evening commute and may create dangerous driving conditions.

After sunset, radar activity will quiet down and partly cloudy skies will remain. Temperatures will fall into the middle-70s with the same sticky feel overnight.

Up Next: With above-average moisture amounts in the atmosphere, multiple rounds of heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be possible this week. Most days will start off warm and dry before daytime heating helps fire up afternoon thunderstorm activity. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons look to hold the broadest coverage of showers and storms at this time. Each day will be warm ahead of the rains, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. At any time this week, a thunderstorm could become strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts, hail, or heavy rains leading to flash flooding. Keep a close eye on the radar when working or playing outside this week.

While the forecast could change, an early look at Father's Day Weekend shows warm days with scattered showers and storms developing during afternoon hours. Keep checking back in with the Storm Station this week for the latest.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

