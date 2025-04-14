Monday AM Forecast: Cool front tonight reinforces dry and sunny conditions for the week

It’s shaping up to be another fantastic Spring week ahead—with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Humidity levels will begin to increase as we move towards Easter Weekend, while the next rain chance remains slim over the next 7 days.

Today & Tonight: Monday will be sunny, dry and warm with afternoon highs around the Capital Area in the low to mid-80s. Light winds today remain out of the southwest between 10-15 mph. Overnight, a cool front will move through, increasing cloud cover and limiting morning lows to around 62° in Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and one or two spotty showers with the cool front passing through. Winds will take a short-lived northerly turn to usher in drier air. Temperatures tomorrow will reside in the upper-70s for highs. By Wednesday, clear blue skies will allow cool mornings lows in the low-50s to warm back into the low 80s that afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm each afternoon to end the workweek and into the weekend. Highs will reach into the upper-80s each day under a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels will also tick up thanks to a light southerly breeze that takes over the area on Thursday. You may start to notice a "stickier" feel to the air over the weekend. While rain chances remain largely slim over the next 7 days, a front approaching from the northwest on Easter Sunday may be able to produce a few spotty showers - this will be something to monitor the next several days, especially if you have outdoor Easter plans.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing until further notice. A RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect late Monday for the Mississippi River at Baton Rouge.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is forecast by Friday evening. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57 feet on April 23. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding is forecast to begin early Tuesday, cresting just above major flood stage on April 23 with a height of 40.5 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 2. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice.

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 24. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 24. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached by April 19. Moderate flooding at 7 feet is forecast by April 23. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.