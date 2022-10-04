Monday AM Forecast: A little warm up this week

Clear skies and a warm-up are coming your way this week.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Clear and calm weather conditions are here for the week once again. Temperatures will have a slow climb through the week, but humidity will be comfortable. Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the mid-80s and tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s.

Up Next: Temperatures will be trending a little warmer this week. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable humidity all week. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s, trending closer to the normal temperatures for this time of year. Clear skies will last through the weekend and weather will cooperate for the LSU game on Saturday. Another cold front may make it here for the start of next week to bring temperatures down again. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

There are two disturbances to watch. Neither one is threatening the Gulf at this time. Stay connected for updates.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: An elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around the middle part of this week. Further development will become less likely by the end of the week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to move westward, then turn northwestward or northward by the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.



East of the Windward Islands: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands have changed little in organization during the past several hours. Further development of the wave is possible, however, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of the system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.