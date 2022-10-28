Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher.

The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.

The mother said the child was found to have suffered a concussion when he was brought to a hospital on Friday.

The East Baton Rouge school system did not immediately name the teacher but said that person was placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson claims the school system was never notified of the incident until sheriff's deputies showed up at the campus this week, but the child's mother insists she reported the incident to her son's school and the superintendent's office.

Read the full statement below the school system below.

“While EBRPSS has not received any direct complaints or communications about this alleged incident, a teacher at La Belle Aire Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave, pending an ongoing law enforcement investigation.”