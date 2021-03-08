71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mom accused of abducting kids from Louisiana arrested in Florida

47 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, March 08 2021 Mar 8, 2021 March 08, 2021 12:24 PM March 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WKRG

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of kidnapping her biological sons from their father's driveway in Tangipahoa Parish and then driving them across multiple state lines was arrested over the weekend.

WKRG reports Shawntel Heck, 38, was taken into custody late Friday night after she turned herself in. Heck allegedly took the boys, ages 4 and 8, while they were sitting in a running car in the driveway of their father's home in Ponchatoula on March 2.  

The boys were found safe the next day, but Heck ran into a wooded area and eluded authorities for several days. 

When heck turned herself in, she reportedly told them she was tired of running. 

She's currently booked in Santa Rosa County on charges out of Louisiana for taking the children and the vehicle. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days