MLB Draft Day 2: LSU's Thatcher Hurd and Griffin Herring selected by Yankees
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two LSU pitchers were drafted by one of the biggest franchises in sports Monday afternoon.
Thatcher Hurd (RHP) was selected in the third round (89th overall pick) of the MLB Draft Monday afternoon by the New York Yankees.
Hurd was 11-6 during his two seasons at LSU, and earned the victory in the winner-take-all National Championship Series game against Florida in 2023. The junior struggled at times this past season, posting a 3-4 record and a 6.55 ERA.
Fellow Tiger Griffin Herring (LHP) was also taken by the Yankee in the sixth round (181st pick).
Herring, who pitched 50.1 innings for LSU this past season, was a second-team All-American in his sophomore campaign.
LSU relief pitcher Fidel Ulloa also went off the board Monday, being selected with the 198th overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.
All three pitchers would have eligibility remaining if they chose to return to college.
