Missouri man accused of killing Baton Rouge couple and his spouse
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and her parents.
The shooting happened Saturday evening inside the home of the suspect, 50-year-old Jesse Huy. The home is near Strafford, about 14 miles northeast of Springfield. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said Huy called the department and reported the killings.
The victims were 48-year-old Tonya Huy and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Huy is jailed without bond. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.
